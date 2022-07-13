PP-168 by-polls: Police raid PTI candidate office, arrest five persons

Police on late Tuesday night raided the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Nawaz Awan for the by-election in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 and arrested five persons.

In a statement, Malik Nawaz Awan alleged that police came to my office and asked me to stop the election campaign. He also said that police have also arrested his guard.

On the other hand, police said that five persons were arrested for displaying weapons and violating code of conduct during the raid on PTI candidate’s office.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former federal minister Farrukh Habib while talking to media said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is misusing his power and government machinery is being used in the by-elections.