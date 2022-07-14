Bahria Town Karachi revitalises during monsoon rains

KARACHI – Bahria Town Karachi rejuvenated after a heavy spell of monsoon rains. The monsoon turned out to be a blessing after a long months of hot and humid days and a reason for residents to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Bahria Town has also constructed 12 dams to collect and preserve rain and storm water and successfully accumulated 167.6 million gallon water in recent downpour. The vast infrastructure network and state-of-the-art water drainage system is a testament to the efforts of Bahria Town Karachi to not only effectively utilize natural resources but also conserve them.

Bahria Town Karachi is a model city of excellence, an epitome of modern town planning where beautiful houses, multi-purpose buildings, parks and the likes only provide a holistic standard of living for its residents and leave no space for water puddles or overflowing gutters, where such a heavy shower do not cause road blocks or power supply interruptions.