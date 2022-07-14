PR

Bahria Town Karachi revitalises during monsoon rains

KARACHI – Bahria Town Karachi rejuvenated after a heavy spell of monsoon rains. The monsoon turned out to be a blessing after a long months of hot and humid days and a reason for residents to enjoy the pleasant weather.
Bahria Town has also constructed 12 dams to collect and preserve rain and storm water and successfully accumulated 167.6 million gallon water in recent downpour. The vast infrastructure network and state-of-the-art water drainage system is a testament to the efforts of Bahria Town Karachi to not only effectively utilize natural resources but also conserve them.
Bahria Town Karachi is a model city of excellence, an epitome of modern town planning where beautiful houses, multi-purpose buildings, parks and the likes only provide a holistic standard of living for its residents and leave no space for water puddles or overflowing gutters, where such a heavy shower do not cause road blocks or power supply interruptions.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Asian markets swing as US inflation spike leaves mixed feelings

Business

Mainstreaming of freelancers to help boost Pakistan’s economy

Business

Businessmen call on Miftah

Business

IT exports surge by 25.45 percent

Business

Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China

Business

Stock market gains 518 points

Business

Maize cultivation be started immediately

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.20 against dollar

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as oil, euro struggle on recession fears

Business

Rs113.89b being spent on reinforcement of gas transmission network

1 of 3,615

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More