Legendary Sindhi singer Rubina Qureshi passes away

HYDERABAD – The legendary classical Sindhi singer, Rubina Qureshi, has passed away in her Karachi’s residence on Wednesday morning. She was 81. The singer, popularly known as “Nightingale of Sindh”, has been suffering from cancer for the last two years. The singer, who rose to prominence in Sindhi music from Radio Pakistan in the 1960s, had remained under treatment in Agha Khan Hospital since last two years, but could not survived. She breathed her last at her residence in Karachi, where she had been in a coma for the last two months, family sources confirmed. Rubina Qureshi has survived her husband film star Mustafa Qureshi, a son, film actor Aamir Qureshi and daughter to mourn her death. She was laid to rest in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s tomb after “Asr prayer” on Wednesday. Due to her deteriorated health condition, Rubina Qureshi could not even go to the Governor’s House on March 23 to receive her Presidential Pride of Performance Award which was received by her husband, well-known actor Mustafa Qureshi.

