Integrated health facilities for vulnerable people urged

Peshawar – The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has urged the federal and provincial governments to mainstream integrated health interventions that are tailored to the unique needs of the most vulnerable populations across the country.

“Our recent experience of working in South Waziristan and Orakzai districts has shown that integrated health interventions targeting the specific needs of vulnerable populations can go a long way in service improvements, community engagement, encouraging long-term public-private partnerships, and systems strengthening,” said Country Director in Pakistan IRC Shabnam Baloch in a statement issued here on Thursday.

She said that these are all necessary prerequisites to increase coverage, efficiency, and the quality of healthcare services.

She said that IRC’s 14-month intervention “Strengthening Healthcare including Nutrition in Emergencies” (SHiNE) is benefitting men, women and children in Orakzai & South Waziristan.

The initiative, launched with the support of the European Union in partnership with the KP government and the Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), focuses on improving access to health facilities by strengthening the system to cater to specific needs under maternal, newborn, and child health care.

Through this programme, 150,000 men, women and children have so far benefitted from the health facilities set up in their areas.

Chief Executive Officer at MERF, Dr Shah Miran stated that for the first time in decades provision of comprehensive healthcare services has been ensured in hard to reach areas like Mamoozai in Orakzai and Angor Adda in South Waziristan.

 

