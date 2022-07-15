ISLAMABAD – It was believed around 40 years ago that 22 families having their monopoly on the country’s resources. These rich families have now obviously increased manifold, playing an important role in the country’s politics. The dynastic rule is said to be an unusual phenomenon in the world. If we look around our own region, the politics of dynasty is still encouraged in the country. The bye-elections on 20 constituencies of Punjab have some commonalities, yet an interesting match is expected between two relatives of renowned ‘Khosa’ tribe of Southern Punjab.The interesting contest at this geographically tribal area, adjacent to the constituency of former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, is mainly between Abdul Qadir Khosa from PML-N and Saif ud Din Khosa on the ticket of PTI. The renowned politician Mohsin Atta Khosa, who got victory as an Independent candidate in the previous elections but later joined PTI, is mainly supporting his nephew Abdul Qadir Khosa.This candidate is the son of Amjad Farooq Khosa, a sitting MNA of PTI.

Mohsin Atta was deseated by the Election Commission for voting against his party, PTI’s direction in the chief minister Punjab election. Other main contender in this constituency, Saif ud Din Khosa, is a relative from the same tribe of Khosa.Saif Khosa is the son of former Governor Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa and brother of former Chief Minister Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa.

The political background of both the candidates from same tribe has made this contest more enthralling. Khosa vs Khosa – a tough contest between kin

PP-288 D.G. Khan
Total votes: 201,995
Male: 113,396
Female: 88,599

The voters in this constituency, talking to this scribe, were felt bit confused in their decision as both the candidates have same tribe background. Both the candidates in the area are enjoying almost same reputation to make them popular among other candidates. According to the breakup of voters in this constituency, the total voters are 201,995 including 113,396 male voters and 88,599 female voters. Political gurus view that the real test of the candidates of the area to maintain turnout at the day of elections. "In this hot temperature, it is the test of candidates to ensure maximum voter turn-out in their area," they commented. The PP-288 falls under NA-190 won by PTI's disgruntled MNA Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa in 2018. In the 2018 general elections, this constituency was secured by the independent candidate, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, who defeated PTI's Muhammad Saif-ud-Din Khosa by over 9,000 votes.