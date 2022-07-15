Sri Lanka announce 18-member squad for Pakistan Tests

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka have included plenty of spinning options in their 18-player squad for the upcoming two-match Test series at home against Pakistan.

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay are all named in the squad and are in contention to return to Sri Lanka’s XI after the trio missed the second Test against Australia due to Covid. Key batter Pathum Nissanka – who tested positive to Covid midway through that match – has also a chance to return, while left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya is likely to get the chance to lead Sri Lanka’s spin attack after his match-winning efforts against Australia.

Jayasuriya claimed 12 wickets in the match against Pat Cummins’ side, which is the best haul for a Sri Lankan on Test debut and the fourth-best for a debutant overall. The 30-year-old is likely to have Maheesh Theekshana and Ramesh Mendis to share the spinning duties with him against Pakistan, but youngster Praveen Jayawickrama and fellow left-armer Lasith Embuldeniya have been left out of the squad.

Experienced left-hander Dimuth Karunaratne will once again captain a Sri Lankan side that is looking to continue their recent rise up the World Test Championship standings, with Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and the in-form Dinesh Chandimal to provide the bulk of the batting support.

Sri Lanka moved up to third on the World Test Championship standings on the back of their emphatic victory by an innings and 39 runs over Australia in Galle and will be looking to replicate that performance when they battle Babar Azam’s side. Pakistan are one spot behind Sri Lanka in fourth place on the World Test Championship standings and are still well in contention of reaching next year’s final. The series begins with the first Test in Galle on Saturday, 16 July, with the two teams then moving to Colombo for the second Test at the end of the month.

SRI LANKA TEST SQUAD: Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay.