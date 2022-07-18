Water management and its failure

Water supply management, in Tehsil Khairpur Nathan Shah, has been idle since January 2022. Women and girls have to wait late at night for the arrival of water. The range of time can, certainly, rise up to 2:00 a.m to 4:00 a.m. This hustle generates disruption and sleeping disorders.

The purchase of petrol and various expensive food-related items are already out of poor peoples’ coverage. But water is a free product, a gift of nature and its shortage cannot be overlooked. Water is an essential and fundamental need. The government or official head institutes must tend to this dilemma. The country is already going through a water shortage.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Khairpur.

