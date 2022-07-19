Bilawal grieved over death of renowned German scholar, Prof Dr Michael Jansen

KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned German scholar and ar­chaeologist Professor Dr Michael Jansen. In a con­dolence message here on Monday, the PPP chairman said: “Dr Michael Jansen played pivotal role in the preservation of Mohan Jo Daro as a global heritage and his lifelong scholarly research into the Indus Val­ley Civilisation ruins shall remain as a magnificent treasure to further explore the World Heritage Site layer by layer for future ar­chaeologists.” Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari eulogised the services of Dr Michael Jan­sen in the field of archaeo­logical research and said: “People of Pakistan will also remember him with great respect and reverenc­es as a scholar who helped in unfolding the buried his­tory and heritage of Indus Valley.” He condoled the death of Dr Michael Jansen with his family, friends, fans and students and prayed for heavenly abode to the departed soul.