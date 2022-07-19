Bilawal grieved over death of renowned German scholar, Prof Dr Michael Jansen
KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned German scholar and archaeologist Professor Dr Michael Jansen. In a condolence message here on Monday, the PPP chairman said: “Dr Michael Jansen played pivotal role in the preservation of Mohan Jo Daro as a global heritage and his lifelong scholarly research into the Indus Valley Civilisation ruins shall remain as a magnificent treasure to further explore the World Heritage Site layer by layer for future archaeologists.” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari eulogised the services of Dr Michael Jansen in the field of archaeological research and said: “People of Pakistan will also remember him with great respect and reverences as a scholar who helped in unfolding the buried history and heritage of Indus Valley.” He condoled the death of Dr Michael Jansen with his family, friends, fans and students and prayed for heavenly abode to the departed soul.