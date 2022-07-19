Justice Mansoor asks SC staff to fix petition against Imran in open court

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday removed objections of registrar office on a petition seeking to restrain Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI former ministers from making defamatory and derogatory statements in public or social media against the army, superior judiciary and Election Commission of Pakistan.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah conducted hearing of the appeal of Qausain Faisal Advocate against the registrar office. The judge after removing the objection directed the office to fix the matter in open court.

Qausain on June 28 had filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184 (3) of Constitution, stating that since removal of PTI government, Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and other PTI leaders have been issuing unfounded, provocative, highly defamatory and derogatory statements in public interviews, political rallies or through various other means, in both print and electronic media, including social media, which are designed and calculated to tarnish the public image superior judiciary, Armed Forces and Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI leadership’s derogatory remarks against institutions

He stated that Fawad Chaudhry, former Minister for Information, presently PTI spokesman Shireen Mazari, former minister for human rights, and other party leaders of PTI, in a very blatant manner, compromised the constitutional role of the Armed Forces under the Constitution and made them liable for political shenanigans to which the ISPR has issued time and again various statements denying any role of Armed Forces in politics of Pakistan.

The petitioner further said that Imran Khan has several times asked the Armed Forces to their utter consternation, to take part in political wheeling and dealing terming it as a religious duty.