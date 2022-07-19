POA raises concerns at drastic cuts in CWG, ISG-bound Pak contingents
LAHORE – An emergent executive committee meeting of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) revolved around the Pakistani Contingent for XXII Commonwealth Games, Birmingham (England), and the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Konya (Turkey) in particular the arbitrary cuts, imposed by PSB with no rationale whatsoever and without consulting any of the stakeholders.
Executive Committee, held under chairmanship of POA President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, expressed concerns at the irrational and drastic reductions in the athletes and in some cases the replacement of officials other than those recommended by the federations, said POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood on Monday.
This reduction without any cogent or plausible reason was noted by the Athlete’s Commission representative, who termed this a very unfortunate development for those athletes, who were working hard for years. The EC noted with great concern that these actions by the PSB and that too at this very belated stage have put in peril their participation leaving no choice but to opt for high-cost travelling and other arrangements.
“The EC was unanimous that the rights of all such athletes will be protected and supported by POA and NSFs ensuring their participation. The EC said medals at international levels can only be won if the athletes are provided with enough and regular opportunities at int’l level for training and competitions,” he said.
The POA official said the Chief Medical Officer registered with organising committee since last six months and working with concerned departments/individuals for medical, doping and Covid issues of Pakistan contingent had also been excluded. It was noted that while the athletes were dropped, the PSB officials/staff were included in disproportionate numbers.
Khalid said the EC recalled the recent past, when athletes lacked support from the PSB. This aspect was brought to the notice of IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mizari by the POA with the request that since the PSB had refused to support the athletes, the POA and the federations would try to finance them on their own.
The IPC Minister, acceding to the request, extended valuable support to send athletes at the mega events to represent Pakistan. “The EC thanked the Minister for his understanding and support which was always forthcoming,” he asserted.
The house also stressed that all preventive measures should be in place to safeguard Pakistan contingent from Covid 19. He said the EC also considered the reports circulating in the media regarding selection of athlete(s) and noted that all the athletes have been accredited upon the recommendation of their respective NSFs and in some case(s) by their departments particularly those departments, who are affiliated with POA and are holding the title of national champions in the respective sports.