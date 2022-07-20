Agencies

China has over 1.85m 5G base stations in use

BEIJING – The amount of 5G base stations in use across China has exceeded 1.85 million, greatly facilitating the country’s digitalisation drive, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. In the second quarter of the year, the country added nearly 300,000 5G base stations, said Wang Peng, an official with the ministry, at a press conference on Tuesday. Information infrastructure consolidates the foundation for the development of the digital economy.

In the first half of the year, digital industries such as online shopping, online education and telemedicine saw a good growth momentum.

By the end of June, the income of sectors including electronic information manufacturing, software, communication and the internet totaled over 10 trillion yuan (about 1.48 trillion US dollars), Wang said.

China will strive to add 600,000 5G base stations in 2022 and accelerate upgrading industrial internet, he said.

