Our Staff Reporter

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan due in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi is arriving in Islamabad on Wednesday (July 20) on a day-long official visit to Pakistan for talks with Pakistani leaders on issues related to Afghanistan.

Diplomatic sources told The Nation that Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan would meet Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Foreign Office. Issues related to border management between Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan and regional connectivity would come under discussion.

Emerging terrorism threats from Afghanistan would also come under discussion during his talks with Pakistani leaders.

Regional conference on

Afghanistan

Both Pakistan and Iran are also participating in a regional conference on Afghanistan to be held on July 26 in Tashkent. Both sides would discuss various proposals related to the conference as well. Special representatives from twenty countries in Afghanistan would also be attending the conference.

SAPM on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique would attend the conference.

