ECP reserves verdict in PP-7 by-election recount case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved Thursday afternoon its verdict in the recount of votes case for the PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election after the PTI candidate for the Punjab Assembly constituency challenged the results.

The ECP conducted a hearing today following the Lahore High Court’s orders and will announce the verdict shortly, the commission’s spokesperson said.

PTI candidate Shabbir Awan’s plea for a recount of votes was rejected by the returning officer (RO) of the constituency a day earlier, but on the same day, the LHC Rawalpindi bench ordered the ECP to stop the issuance of results and resolve the matter first.

