News Desk

Japan removes Pakistan from COVID-19 red list

Japan has removed Pakistan from the category of red-listed countries in relation to COVID-19.

“As a result of the efforts of the embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, the government of Japan has removed Pakistan from the category of red-listed countries in relation to COVID-19,” a statement of the Pakistan embassy in Tokyo said.

The new categorization will come into effect from July 27 onwards. The precautionary measures against COVID-19 will remain in place.

The embassy said the Pakistani community in Japan was being encouraged to remain vigilant against COVID-19.

