Israr Ahmad

PMAS-AAUR vice chancellor inaugurates Digital Skills Training Lab

Rawalpindi – In continuation to strengthen the university institutes by providing latest systems for UIIT labs last year, Vice Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated Digital Skills Training Lab at UIMS, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Registrar Aqeel Sultan, Director UIMS/UIIT Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and other faculty staff were present.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that access to authentic and reliable information is essential for quality research which is very difficult without establishing modern computer labs.

Students and faculty would be benefitted from the lab, which will not only allow them to share their work with the world but will also provide access to modern and quality research materials, he added.

Highlighting the university’s online management system, he said that it’s in its final stage which will empower faculty and students to manage their regular tasks and reduce their workload by enhancing productivity with smooth communication and data security.

He also inaugurated the cafeteria facility for the students and congratulated Director UIIT/UIMS, Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and faculty of both institutes on arranging these facilities for students.

Earlier, digitalization of the university, making it paperless and online access to quality books for students for conducting research through e-library along with setting up of digital video recording studio has also been implemented.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 3,124

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More