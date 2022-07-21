PMAS-AAUR vice chancellor inaugurates Digital Skills Training Lab

Rawalpindi – In continuation to strengthen the university institutes by providing latest systems for UIIT labs last year, Vice Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated Digital Skills Training Lab at UIMS, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Registrar Aqeel Sultan, Director UIMS/UIIT Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and other faculty staff were present.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that access to authentic and reliable information is essential for quality research which is very difficult without establishing modern computer labs.

Students and faculty would be benefitted from the lab, which will not only allow them to share their work with the world but will also provide access to modern and quality research materials, he added.

Highlighting the university’s online management system, he said that it’s in its final stage which will empower faculty and students to manage their regular tasks and reduce their workload by enhancing productivity with smooth communication and data security.

He also inaugurated the cafeteria facility for the students and congratulated Director UIIT/UIMS, Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and faculty of both institutes on arranging these facilities for students.

Earlier, digitalization of the university, making it paperless and online access to quality books for students for conducting research through e-library along with setting up of digital video recording studio has also been implemented.