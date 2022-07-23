CPNE forms Editors-Govt Liaison Committee

KARACHI – Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan has announced establishment of CPNE Editors-Government Liaison Committee.

According to a statement issued by the CPNE Secretary General, Amir Mahmood, the objectives of the Editors-Government Liaison Committee include right to awareness, freedom of the press and policies and laws related to the media, problems faced by editors, including economic stability of print media and liaise with the government authorities to ensure transparency in state’s advertisements etc. The committee will report its decisions, recommendations and performance to the Standing Committee of CPNE from time to time.

The Editors-Government Liaison Committee of CPNE will consist of 9 members with Ejazul Haq as its chairman. Other members of the committee include Ayaz Khan (Daily Express Lahore), Muhammad Haider Amin/Irshad Ahmed Arif (Daily 92 News Lahore), Rameeza Nizami/Salman Masood (Daily Nawa-i-Waqt Lahore), Dr Jabbar Khattak (Daily Awami Awaz Karachi), Yousuf Nizami (Daily Pakistan Today Lahore), Tahir Farooq (Daily Ittehad Peshawar), Arif Baloch (Daily Balochistan Express Quetta) and Sardar Khan Niazi (Monthly Naya Rukh Islamabad).