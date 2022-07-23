Thieves shouldn’t be allowed to sell national assets: Imran Khan

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday while launching a tirade against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the thieves should not be allowed to sell national assets.

In his latest Tweet, the former PM said, “How can Imported govt brought to power through US conspiracy, led by Crime Minister, who s family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with the sale of national assets & that too though bypassing all procedural & legal checks.”

He said, “These peoples have been plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years and are now responsible for the present economic meltdown.”

“These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in a devious manner they are attempting,” Imran Khan said and added the nation will never trust them with our national assets.