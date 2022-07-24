CM Murad urges Karachiites to stay indoors amid rainy spell

As rain lashes Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday urged the citizens to limit their moments and stay in houses amid the third spell of rain in the city.

During his visit to the different parts of city to see the situation, Murad reviewed the working of the drainage system and strongly appealed to the people to don’t enjoy the rainfall as a part of a picnic.

Citing the reason for the opening of main holes to drain the canals during the rainfall, Sindh CM has advised the parents to not allow their children to play on roads and keep them restricted at home.