Our Staff Reporter

How can I support someone who criticises state institutions, says Shujat

Lahore – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain broke his silence late midnight, hours after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab, calling on political stakeholders to proceed with consultations.

The PML-Q chief said that Elahi was his candidate. “Elahi is my candidate today, and he will remain my candidate tomorrow.”

He added Elahi cannot be the candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He also said that there has been an association with institutions for 30 years. “How can I support those who criticise institutions?” he added.

He further said that if there are institutions, there is stability in Pakistan.

Shujatsaid that all leaders should keep their personal interests and personal thinking above the threshold so that the country does not suffer from more crises.

“Do not try to misinterpret political opposition by making it personal opposition,” he said. “Forget everything and give up confrontational politics keeping national security in mind.”

The PML-Q chief said that whoever gets a chance to come to power should go to political opponents.

“For the better interest of the country, let us sit together and proceed with consultation,” he added.

Soon the Punjab Assembly proceeding, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approached the Supreme Court against the deployment of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the house during the CM election.

The PML-Q leader, who is also the chief ministerial candidate, moved the court against the Deputy Speaker’s letter to the IGP and Chief Secretary regarding the deployment of security forces within the house as well as within precincts of the assembly.

In his petition, Elahi claimed that Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari intends to interfere in the election process and that his letter to deploy security in the Punjab Assembly shows ill intentions.

He maintained that the IG Punjab should be stopped from entering the provincial assembly.

 

