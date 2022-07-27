Army assisting civil admin in relief efforts in flood-hit areas

Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday said.

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan Emergency Response teams are constantly busy dewatering, supplying basic food necessities and medical care to the affected population.

Water is being drained from the affected areas through dewatering pumps and tankers. More than 700 families trapped during floods in Bolan, Lasbela, Othal and Jhal Magsi, and Ghizer were shifted to safe places.

Pakistan Army has established free medical camps at Hub, Lasbela, Othal, Zeropoint, Deodar, and Ghizer GB where people are being provided medical facilities and free medicines. 7.5 tons of food items, shelters, and other relief materials have been provided in Lasbela, Othal, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, and other affected areas.

Standby response teams are stationed at various locations in Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to flooding.