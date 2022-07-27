Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi takes oath as Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moosa Elahi, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Zain Qureshi, Murad Ras, Yasmin Rashid and others attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Punjab governor Balighur Rehman had refused to administer the oath to Pervaiz Elahi after which Elahi arrived in Islamabad from Lahore by a special plane for taking the oath, where he was received by Moonis Elahi.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court today declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.