Agencies

Iraq Airways to start 6 flights for Pakistan in a week

KARACHI    –    Ward­ah International Service – GSA of Iraqi Airways in Pakistan, has announced to start four flights for Karachi and two for Islamabad in a week from 1st of Muharram-ul-Haram. Ex­ecutive of Wardah Interna­tional Service, Basil Affendi said, “We shall start our oper­ations from Baghdad and Na­jaf to Karachi and Islamabad from the 1st of Muharram.” The airline would better cater to the needs passengers espe­cially the pilgrims. This would also help promote tourism between Iraq and Pakistan, said a press release issued on Tuesday here. Iraqi Airways had appointed Wardah Inter­national Services (Pvt) Lim­ited as its GSA for Pakistan in July 2017. On January 28, 2018 Iraqi Airways’ inaugural flight landed at Karachi Air­port. The airlines plan to use Boeing 737-800 aircraft in low seasons and in high seasons to operate B-747 and B 777 air­craft to facilitate groups by uplifting maximum passen­gers with the seat configura­tion of Economy plus Business class, on this route.

