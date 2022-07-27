Agencies

Katy Perry leaves fans spellbound with her casual appearance

LOS ANGELES – Global pop star Katy Perry stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she visited a park in Beverly Hills with her daughter Monday.  The Roar crooner, 37 left onlookers awe-struck with her gorgeous look in burgundy and black leggings with a matching long sleeve jacket with a drawstring waist. Perry looked stunning as she wore tan slide sandals and swept her dark hair into a white baseball cap.
The Santa Barbara native shares the tot with her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom, 45.
The American Idol judge has been gearing up for a series of concert dates for her Play residence in Las Vegas. She is set to take the stage Friday night (July 29) and perform an intermittent string of dates through August 13.

