Staff Reporter

WASA ensures drainage of accumulated rain water from low-lying areas: MD

HYDERABAD – The Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Anjum Saeed has said the sewerage authority utilising all available resources had ensured drainage of stagnant water from low-lying areas in recent torrential rains while drainage work was underway from remaining areas. Talking to General Secretary, Bhai Khan welfare association Muhammad Yaseen here on Tuesday, the MD said that Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Director General HAD/Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghafar Somro had issued special directives for ensuring drainage of accumulated water and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He said that despite electricity failure on pumping stations, uninterrupted drainage of rain water was carried out by using standby generators. Meanwhile, President Bhai Khan Welfare, founder of youth welfare society Syed Faheemuddin, General Secretary, Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind A.D Pirzada,  Senior Vice-President BKW Aftab Ahmed Khan, Joint secretary Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Project Director Ghulam Hyder and representatives of NGOs expressed gratitude to Commissioner Hyderabad, Director General HAD and MD WASA for ensuring drainage of rainwater by adopting comprehensive strategy and hoped that stagnant water would also removed from remaining areas so that people could take sigh of relief.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Lionhearted and dutiful son of Pakistan – Captain Sarwar Shaheed

Islamabad

Govt hikes power tariff by Rs3.50/unit

Islamabad

President approves Ayaz Sadiq’s appointment as federal minister

National

32 Brigadiers promoted to Major General rank

Islamabad

Will ‘bumpy politics’ continue till fresh polls?

Islamabad

Now, PTI ‘at ease’ to push for early elections

Islamabad

Parliament has authority to review SC powers, says Khurram Dastgir

Islamabad

IHC resumes hearing of NAB DG’s plea against PAC summons

Islamabad

Maryam likely to get ‘powerful’ role in PML-N

Islamabad

ECP asks political parties to file assets statement till Aug 29

1 of 1,680

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More