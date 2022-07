CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the murder incidence near D.G. Khan

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken the notice of the murder incidence near Dera Ghazi Khan.

He asked for a report from the Inspector General of Police.

He said Quick arrest of the accused should be ensured.

The accused should be brought under the grip of the law and further action should be taken.

Justice should be provided to the families of the victims.