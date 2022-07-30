Pakistan wants multi-faceted relations with US based on common interests: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan wants multi-faceted relations with America based on common interests.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander United States (US) CENTCOM.

During the phone call, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional stability, defense, and security cooperation were also discussed in detail.

The army chief said that Pakistan values its relations with the US and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

“Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields,” ISPR added.

The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

