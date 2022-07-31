Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation campaign

FAISALABAD – Divisional Com­missioner Zahid Hus­sain inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the lawns of his office, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Parks & Horticul­ture Authority (PHA) had prepared nursery of vari­ous trees which would be planted in different parts, green-belts and other available spaces in Faisalabad during the current monsoon season. He said that trees were imperative to arrest en­vironmental pollution, in addition to combating cli­mate changes. Therefore, the nation should take part actively in the tree plantation campaign to plant maximum trees in greater national interest, he added. Director Gen­eral (DG) PHA Naeem-Ullah Bhatti, Director Horticulture Abdullah Cheema and others were also present, and they also planted saplings to take part in the planta­tion campaign.