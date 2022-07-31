Govt asked to withdraw all taxes in electricity bills

LAHORE – Massive electricity bills, unjustified sales tax and other taxes, fuel adjustment charges will bury the businessmen and the common man alive. The government should withdraw all the taxes in the electricity bills immediately as these are unbearable.

In a statement, Chairman Punjab Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association and former senior vice president LCCI, Khawaja Khawar Rashid said that the business community is unable to understand that why not the incentives of ministers and bureaucrats in the form of free electricity, petrol, gas and other utilities are withdrawn.

He said that the facilities of free electricity, petrol, gas and other utilities to the federal and provincial ministers, assembly members and bureaucrats should be ended instantly.

He said that they should be instructed to pay electricity bills from their own salary and pay utilities as they can better afford these things as compared to a businessman and lay man. The situation cannot be better until they go through the pain from which the people are suffering.

Khawaja Khawar Rashid said that the government has imposed heavy charges in the electricity bills in the form of fuel adjustment, sales tax and other taxes which is badly affecting the business community and masses. This continuous hike in prices is leading us to a severe wave of inflation which will spread turbulence in the country.

He further stated that the ministers are putting the blame of this situation on currency devaluation. They must keep in mind that taking measures to strengthen the value of national currency is not the responsibility of business community or people but of the government.

While considering the unnecessary incentives to the ministers, bureaucrats and MPAs/MNAs, the root cause of all these problems, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed has said that government should immediately abolish these undue incentives and facilitate the masses. Otherwise people would reject them in coming elections.