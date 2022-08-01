Past in Perspective

Let a man walk ten miles steadily on a hot summer’s day along a dusty English road, and he will soon discover why beer was invented.

–Gilbert K. Chesterton

It was after the Agricultural Revolution during 10,000 BC that beer was invented. Fermentation was an accidental by-product of collecting wild grain. So, it was not invented but only discovered. However, the choice to manufacture it and induce the process was an active choice made the ancient Egyptians who then consumed it in large amounts. It became so essential to the Egyptian’s life because it was considered to be a type of food and was consumed in large amounts on festivals and celebrations. It was also considered to be an essential for labourers who built the pyramids of Giza but at the same time, the beverage had a divine status as several gods and goddesses were associated to it.