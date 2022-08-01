Proteas thump England to snatch T20I series win

SOUTHAMPTON – The Proteas secured a 90-run win over England in the third T20I of the series ensuring they take the bilateral engagement 2-1.

Batting first the Proteas lost Quinton de Kock early but saw Reeza Hendricks continue his fine form to hold the top order together. Aiden Markram chipped in with a gem of an innings full of innovative shots while Hendricks held up his end with a knock of 70.

The platform laid required David Miller and Tristan Stubbs to throw their bats at everything that moved, while Rilee Rossouw put in a quickfire cameo before being undone by the spin of Moeen Ali. David Willey bowled well for his 3 for 25 but England’s usual star with the ball, Chris Jordan was targeted by the Proteas and went for 52 in his four overs.

South Africa would eventually reach 191 for 5 which England might have felt was within their range. However, the Proteas bowlers soon had the hosts pegged onto the back foot and as wickets tumbled so their chances faded. Spin accounted for eight of the ten wickets taken by the South Africans as Tabraiz Shamsi taking a maiden career five-wicket haul in T20I cricket.

The efforts won Shamsi the man of the match award although, Hendricks and Markram also played important roles. On getting five Shamsi said it might please his wife who thinks he should get at least four in every match he plays, come on Shammo its only international cricket! The spinner was happy to have bigger boundaries to work with at the Rose bowl.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SOUTH AFRICA 191 for 5 (Hendricks 70, Markram 51*, Willey 3-25) beat ENGLAND 101 (Bairstow 27, Shamsi 5-24) by 90 runs.