Agencies

Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling

MYKOLAIV – One of Ukraine’s richest businessmen has been killed with his wife in “massive” Russian shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv. Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa died when a missile hit their home overnight, local officials said.
Mr Vadatursky owned Nibulon, a company involved in grain exports. He had also received the “Hero of Ukraine” award. Mykolaiv mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said it was probably the heaviest Russian bombardment of the city so far.
Mykolaiv is on the main route to Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest port on the Black Sea, and has been hit repeatedly since Russia launched its invasion on 24 February.

