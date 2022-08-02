Staff Reporter

Action ordered against over-speeding

LAHORE – Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Faisal Shahkar on Monday directed Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to launch crackdown against over-speeding vehicles to prevent accidents. He said this while chairing a meeting on the performance of Traffic Police and Punjab Highway Patrol at the Central Police Office. Faisal Shahkar said that the primary responsibility of the police was to protect the citizens on highways and provide them with the best police services while traveling. He said that the PHP should ensure effective monitoring along with the establishment of new check posts on the highways. He said that the efficiency of PHP had to be improved to prevent crime on the roads, hence more resources would be provided to them for this purpose. He said that traffic police would have to play their role fully to solve the traffic problems in the cities.

 

adding that an awareness campaign should be conducted against one-wheeling, violation of one way, wrong parking and use of black glasses.

Shahkar said that traffic wardens and other officials performing duty on roads in extreme heat and humidity were their real heroes. He directed to solve the problems of traffic wardens on priority basis, saying the morale of traffic wardens would be enhanced by new recruitment in traffic police, promotions on merit and provision of better working environment.

The IGP while assigning a task to CTO Lahore to improve the flow of traffic during rush hours in the provincial capital, he said that additional wardens should be deputed to maintain the flow of traffic during rush hours in the city.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

Entertainment

New British Council, Victoria and Albert Museum mark 75th anniversary of Pakistan

Karachi

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Murtaza Wahab

National

McKeon reigns in Commonwealth pool as horror crash mars track cycling

Entertainment

Angelina ’s daughter Zahara is headed to Spelman College

Karachi

Murad urges Shanghai Group to complete houses for Block-I affected people

National

Chapman ton powers New Zealand to seven-wicket win over Scotland

Karachi

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operations continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

National

RGA Official team wins Free Fire ‘Soobai’ Series title

National

England fans erupt as women’s side win Euros final

1 of 1,762

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More