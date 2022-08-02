Action ordered against over-speeding

LAHORE – Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Faisal Shahkar on Monday directed Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to launch crackdown against over-speeding vehicles to prevent accidents. He said this while chairing a meeting on the performance of Traffic Police and Punjab Highway Patrol at the Central Police Office. Faisal Shahkar said that the primary responsibility of the police was to protect the citizens on highways and provide them with the best police services while traveling. He said that the PHP should ensure effective monitoring along with the establishment of new check posts on the highways. He said that the efficiency of PHP had to be improved to prevent crime on the roads, hence more resources would be provided to them for this purpose. He said that traffic police would have to play their role fully to solve the traffic problems in the cities.

adding that an awareness campaign should be conducted against one-wheeling, violation of one way, wrong parking and use of black glasses.

Shahkar said that traffic wardens and other officials performing duty on roads in extreme heat and humidity were their real heroes. He directed to solve the problems of traffic wardens on priority basis, saying the morale of traffic wardens would be enhanced by new recruitment in traffic police, promotions on merit and provision of better working environment.

The IGP while assigning a task to CTO Lahore to improve the flow of traffic during rush hours in the provincial capital, he said that additional wardens should be deputed to maintain the flow of traffic during rush hours in the city.