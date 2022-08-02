CM Parvez announces financial aid for flood affectees

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday announced financial assistance for the flood victims of south Punjab to help repair their damaged houses. According to details, the owners of completely destroyed houses will be given 0.6 million rupees per person while the owners of partially destroyed houses will be provided 0.4 million rupees per person. Similarly, the damage caused to the livestock will also be compensated. He directed the deputy commissioners to complete the surveys under personal supervision. The survey process should be kept simple and the local representatives be taken on board, he emphasized. He reiterated that the affectees should not suffer any kind of inconvenience during the survey process. The financial assistance should reach the affected people without delay, he added.

The chief minister further directed that the relief activities should be intensified and dry food must be continuously delivered to the affected population. Alongside, water flow in rivers should be continuously monitored besides taking steps to fortify the rivers’ embankments, he mentioned. He reminded that necessary resources and machinery should be used for the maintenance of link roads in the affected areas. “I will visit flood-hit areas of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday (today) to personally review the situation as rehabilitation of flood affectees is a priority.” Earlier, a meeting was held on Monday under the chair of the CM at his office to review the flood situation and relief activities in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, especially Taunsa and Muzaffargarh. Assembly members Amina Jafar Leghari, Mohsin Leghari, M Saifuddin Khan Khosa, M Awais Dareshak, Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, M Mohiuddin Khan Khosa, Abdul Hai Dasti, Javed Akhtar, Khwaja M Daud Solemani. M Ashraf Khan Rind, Niaz Hussain Khan, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, M Aun Hameed, M Raza Hussain Bukhari, M Moazzam Ali Khan, Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, former P&D chairman Salman Ghani, former principal secretary to chief minister GM Sikandar, secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting. Divisional commissioners, SMBR, DG PDMA and deputy commissioners of Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan participated through video link. Meanwhile, the schedule of chief minister’s visit to the flood-affected areas of south Punjab has been issued and he will visit the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur today (Tuesday). He will meet the affected individuals along with reviewing the relief activities.

CM DIRECTS TO RUN

ANTI-DENGUE CAMPAIGN

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered to run an anti-dengue campaign to overcome the dengue spread in the wake of the ongoing monsoon season. He said: “There should be effective monitoring and accurate reporting of the anti-dengue activities and trained staff should be hired to run this drive.” He said full focus should be on clinical management and anti-dengue teams be mobilized at the grassroots to achieve desired results. He said these teams should conduct regular visits and indoor and outdoor surveillance should be given special attention.

Parvez stressed that anti-dengue activities should not be limited to Lahore but every city in the province and breeding spots of dengue mosquitoes should be eradicated on a priority basis. A strong awareness campaign should be conducted to involve society. The hospitals should have the best treatment arrangements for dengue patients, he added.

The health secretary briefed the meeting about measures to control dengue. Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M Khan Bhatti, former P&D chairman Salman Ghani, former principal secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikandar, secretaries, commissioner Lahore, experts and others attended the meeting. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link.