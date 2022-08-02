CPO promises foolproof security in Muharram

FAISALABAD – The Police Department has made foolproof security arrangements in the district during holy month of Muharram.

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik, presiding over a meeting, with members of peace committee at Police Lines here reviewed on Monday the security measures taken in connection with the Muharram observance in the district.

He said foolproof security should be made on all routes of central processions, Imambargahs and majalis. He ordered for complete search of all mourners including women, elders and children at entry points of Majalis and processions. He directed the members of the peace committee, management of processions and police officials to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious persons in their surroundings. He also ordered for monitoring of central processions with drone cameras.

The CPO also listened to the problems of the participants in the meeting and issued orders for their early address and assured them that the Police Department would take all possible measures for establishing a peaceful environment in the district during the holy month. Members of the peace committee assured the senior police officer that they would play their role for promotion of brotherhood, tranquility, tolerance and equality among the sects.

Commissioner orders intensifying anti-dengue campaign

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has ordered for intensifying ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign during monsoon season for complete elimination of dengue larvae.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Monday, attended by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi and other officers. The commissioner said that chemical treatment of all hotspots especially tires and scrap shops, under-construction buildings, graveyards where dengue larvae could grow in monsoon season should be made for complete elimination of dengue mosquitoes. The commissioner also ordered to speed up mass awareness campaign about dengue.