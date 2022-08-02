ICT administration imposes ban on transfer of properties in Ghauri Town

ISLAMABAD – The district administration on the request of the Capital Development Authority has imposed a ban on the transfer of properties in illegal housing society Ghauri Town.

The Directorate of Regional Planning CDA had written a letter last month in which it was informed to the district administration that the departmental accounts committee has recommended a ban on the transfer of properties in all phases of Ghouri Town. It was requested in the letter to immediately stop issuance of registries of land in illegal Ghouri Town. The Directorate also requested to provide the details of the revenue estates where the said housing scheme is located for further submission before the DAC.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon after receiving the letter directed the additional deputy commissioner revenue to impose a ban as requested immediately.

Resultantly, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Islamabad issued a letter directing the concerned officers to strictly follow the ban orders.

Few days back, the CDA teams have also sealed the offices of said illegal housing society in the presence of their Senior Special Magistrate Sardar Muhammad Asif to stop illegal sale and purchase of plots. It is pertinent to note here that the Ghauri Town was developed in the last one decade, during which the CDA did not make an effort to stop illegal development but it is a matter of record that whenever the civic body moved forward against said illegal housing society, the owners successfully managed to defuse the situation by using their links in powerful quarters.

Few years back when CDA conducted a similar operation, then the state minister and local MNA of that time Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry intervened and stopped the operation. The civic agency had also sealed the society’s offices on June 23, 2017 but only to unseal them a few weeks later on the pressure of local politicians.

At the time of the de-sealing of their offices, one of the core members of the management committee Raja Ali Akbar had submitted an undertaking that the society will submit documents for obtaining NOC in 90 days. However, the said undertaking is still awaited in the civic body besides passage of over a year.

Later, CDA had also requested the Deputy Commissioner through a letter to book the owners of Ghauri Town for six months according to section 46 of CDA ordinance but the same action could not be taken due to the same pressure.

But, on the other hand, those who have purchased plots and houses in the said housing scheme have been continuously facing various problems such as obtaining utility connections, which are being denied to them due to the CDA’s request earlier.

Now, once again their hard earned money has become at risk as they cannot sell their properties, which is a violation of their basic rights.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt reliably that the incumbent management of CDA has decided to speed up the operation against all illegal housing societies and a few days ago sealed an illegal housing society Rawal Town as well.