Land record authority starts mobile van service in seven districts

SARGODHA – Punjab Land Record Authority on Monday started mobile van service in chambers of commerce of seven districts.

During his visit here, Deputy Director Punjab Land Record Authority Ali Raza Butter said that practical steps had been taken to provide timely and transparent services to people and improve the performance of field staff.  He said that mobile service had been started in Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for the convenience of traders and provision of other revenue-related facilities at one place.

PFA disposes of 1,600-litre adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday discarded 1,600 liters adulterated milk after finding a low level of lactometer reading and natural fats.

According to the spokesperson for PFA, food safety teams inspected 60,000 litres of milk in 52 vehicles by setting up pickets at the entrance of city. The teams discarded 1,600-litre milk on-the-spot after identifying all types of adulteration within the milk, while fines were imposed on 17 milk suppliers for violations of hygiene rules.

