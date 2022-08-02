Our Staff Reporter

Miftah Ismail assures businessmen of addressing apprehensions regarding taxation on electricity bills

ISLAMABAD    –   Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Monday assured business community of addressing its apprehensions regarding taxation on electricity bills.

Talking to delegation of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan headed by its President Muhammad Kashif Chaudary at Finance Division, the minister assured them of resolving their issue.

The delegation comprised of Sharjeel Mir, Zia Ahmed Raja and Tahir Taj Bhatti, said press statement issued by finance ministry. Miftah acknowledged the contribution of business community in the economic development of the country and assured them that the government would take every required step to facilitate and support this community.

Earlier, president Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan apprised the minister about the issues being faced by the business community especially related to taxation on electricity bills. The delegation requested the finance minister to resolve their issues as this community plays a significantly positive role in the economic development of the country. The delegation thanked the minister for cooperation and addressing their concerns positively.

