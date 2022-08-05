Cop martyred as operation against criminals enters 3rd day
Operation against two gangs continuing in Katcha Area since Aug 2.
RAJANPUR – A police constable was martyred after killing three criminals as the ongoing encounter between police and criminals entered third day on Thursday, leaving five outlaws dead in Katcha area of district Rajanpur.
DPO Rajanpur Ahmad Mohyuddin is spearheading the operation since August 2 against the two gangs of criminals including Lond gang and Dolani gang that are operating in Katcha area. The area comprised of difficult terrain which the criminals had been using as a hideout for the last many years. The operation has so far left five criminals dead and one injured in police custody was identified as Shahid Lond, the ring leader of Lond gang.
Talking to media, the DPO said that constable Rao Rahat Saleem fought bravely on the frontline and received a bullet in his head before killing three criminals. Saleem fought for over 20 hours against the criminals.
The district police officer recalled the incident when 40-45 criminals had attacked Bahar Machi police picket after they encircled it. Police, however, returned fire in self defence. Reinforcements also reached the area and the attack was repulsed. After 20-hour fight, five criminals were killed and one was held in injured condition. Police suffered its first loss on Thursday when the brave police official Rahat Saleem was injured. He was rushed to hospital but died there, DPO added.
Addressing a police gathering at Rajanpur police lines, Additional IGP south Punjab Ehsan Sadiq said that he would utilize all resources to free Katcha rea from all criminals. He heaped praise on professional competence of Rajanpur police and remembered the martyred policeman in golden words. He also announced renaming Kot Mithan police station as Rahat Saleem police station.
The DPO said that police had launched search operation in Katcha area from June 26 that resulted in the arrest of many facilitators while three members of Umrani gang had surrendered before the police. Bodies of two dacoits Fayyaz Dolani and Gora Umrani were in police custody while three others dead criminals were still in custody of their accomplices.
Noted political personalities of the area including MNA Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak, MPA Sardar Awais Khan Dareshak, DPO Rajanpur, DPO Rahim Yar Khan and many senior officials attended the funeral prayer.
Shaheed Rahat Saleem’s father Rao Saleem was also martyred in the year 2000. He was a driver in Parco and was shot dead by dacoits. Shaheed Rahat is survived by a widow, two daughters and a son.