Gen Bajwa opens training complex for Tank VT4

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Risalpur and Nowsheh­ra yesterday. On arrival at the Military College of Engineer­ing (MCE) Risalpur, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shahua­da monument and offered Fateha. The army chief was briefed about training mod­ules and various training facil­ities at MCE including Count­er IEDs Explosive Munition School (CEMS), Combat and Civil Engineering wings. The COAS was briefed that CEMS, a state-of-the-art training fa­cility, is contributing phenom­enally for training of Pakistan Army, PAF, PN, Police and from friendly countries. This train­ing has been a key element for successful operations during war against terror as it enabled manpower to search / identi­fy IEDS laid by terrorists and clearing/ dismantling terror­ists’ infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force pro­tection. The COAS also visit­ed Structural Lab at MCE de­signed to test / verify various standards of huge infrastruc­tures. The army chief also met the Corps of Engineers champi­on team of International PACES competition and lauded their professionalism and skills. He appreciated the Corps of En­gineers for their outstanding contributions during various operations particularly during counter Terrorism operations. Later, the COAS visited school of Armour and Mechanised Warfare (SA & MW) Nowsheh­ra. He was briefed about train­ing aspects of the school with focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battle field requirements. The COAS inaugurated the new­ly-built training complex for Tank VT4 which will provide cutting edge training system to train Armoured Corps of­ficers and men on newly in­ducted one of the most po­tent and modern war fighting machines, VT-4 tanks, in Paki­stan army. He also inaugurated Centre of Excellence for mech­anised warfare training which will enhance technical & tac­tical capacity of students. The COAS lauded SA& MW for stay­ing abreast with emerging fu­ture battlefield challenges and preparing officers and men to overcome new threats.