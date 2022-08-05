Staff Reporter

Gen Bajwa opens training complex for Tank VT4

RAWALPINDI     –    Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Risalpur and Nowsheh­ra yesterday. On arrival at the Military College of Engineer­ing (MCE) Risalpur, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shahua­da monument and offered Fateha. The army chief was briefed about training mod­ules and various training facil­ities at MCE including Count­er IEDs Explosive Munition School (CEMS), Combat and Civil Engineering wings. The COAS was briefed that CEMS, a state-of-the-art training fa­cility, is contributing phenom­enally for training of Pakistan Army, PAF, PN, Police and from friendly countries. This train­ing has been a key element for successful operations during war against terror as it enabled manpower to search / identi­fy IEDS laid by terrorists and clearing/ dismantling terror­ists’ infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force pro­tection. The COAS also visit­ed Structural Lab at MCE de­signed to test / verify various standards of huge infrastruc­tures. The army chief also met the Corps of Engineers champi­on team of International PACES competition and lauded their professionalism and skills. He appreciated the Corps of En­gineers for their outstanding contributions during various operations particularly during counter Terrorism operations. Later, the COAS visited school of Armour and Mechanised Warfare (SA & MW) Nowsheh­ra. He was briefed about train­ing aspects of the school with focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battle field requirements. The COAS inaugurated the new­ly-built training complex for Tank VT4 which will provide cutting edge training system to train Armoured Corps of­ficers and men on newly in­ducted one of the most po­tent and modern war fighting machines, VT-4 tanks, in Paki­stan army. He also inaugurated Centre of Excellence for mech­anised warfare training which will enhance technical & tac­tical capacity of students. The COAS lauded SA& MW for stay­ing abreast with emerging fu­ture battlefield challenges and preparing officers and men to overcome new threats.

More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 9,695

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More