Gen Bajwa opens training complex for Tank VT4
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Risalpur and Nowshehra yesterday. On arrival at the Military College of Engineering (MCE) Risalpur, the COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada monument and offered Fateha. The army chief was briefed about training modules and various training facilities at MCE including Counter IEDs Explosive Munition School (CEMS), Combat and Civil Engineering wings. The COAS was briefed that CEMS, a state-of-the-art training facility, is contributing phenomenally for training of Pakistan Army, PAF, PN, Police and from friendly countries. This training has been a key element for successful operations during war against terror as it enabled manpower to search / identify IEDS laid by terrorists and clearing/ dismantling terrorists’ infrastructure and area clearance ensuring force protection. The COAS also visited Structural Lab at MCE designed to test / verify various standards of huge infrastructures. The army chief also met the Corps of Engineers champion team of International PACES competition and lauded their professionalism and skills. He appreciated the Corps of Engineers for their outstanding contributions during various operations particularly during counter Terrorism operations. Later, the COAS visited school of Armour and Mechanised Warfare (SA & MW) Nowshehra. He was briefed about training aspects of the school with focus on mechanised warfare training regime as per future battle field requirements. The COAS inaugurated the newly-built training complex for Tank VT4 which will provide cutting edge training system to train Armoured Corps officers and men on newly inducted one of the most potent and modern war fighting machines, VT-4 tanks, in Pakistan army. He also inaugurated Centre of Excellence for mechanised warfare training which will enhance technical & tactical capacity of students. The COAS lauded SA& MW for staying abreast with emerging future battlefield challenges and preparing officers and men to overcome new threats.