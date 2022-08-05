News Desk

Indian govt provides 6 mn illegal domiciles of IIOJK to Hindus: Mushaal

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Peace and Culture Organisation chairperson and wife of Jailed Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Friday said the government of India had provided six million illegal domiciles of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to Hindus.

She, in a video message, said in order to occupy the lands of Kashmiris, India had sent millions of people to Kashmir. Mushaal said India was going to commit the biggest robbery of the century in Kashmir by displacing Kashmiris from their own homes and throwing into the streets.

She lamented that three years ago, India forcibly terminated the special status of Kashmir adding since last seventy years, the Indian army was establishing its foothold in the IIOJK. She said even from the wrath of Corona, the world had not learned a lesson.

“Our faith is that the sacrifices of the martyrs will bring fruitful result for the innocent people of the IIOJK.” She said there was still time for the world to help the Kashmiris in their just right to self-determination.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 8,802

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More