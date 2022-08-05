Indian govt provides 6 mn illegal domiciles of IIOJK to Hindus: Mushaal

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Peace and Culture Organisation chairperson and wife of Jailed Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Friday said the government of India had provided six million illegal domiciles of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to Hindus.

She, in a video message, said in order to occupy the lands of Kashmiris, India had sent millions of people to Kashmir. Mushaal said India was going to commit the biggest robbery of the century in Kashmir by displacing Kashmiris from their own homes and throwing into the streets.

She lamented that three years ago, India forcibly terminated the special status of Kashmir adding since last seventy years, the Indian army was establishing its foothold in the IIOJK. She said even from the wrath of Corona, the world had not learned a lesson.

“Our faith is that the sacrifices of the martyrs will bring fruitful result for the innocent people of the IIOJK.” She said there was still time for the world to help the Kashmiris in their just right to self-determination.