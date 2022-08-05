Need for course correction
Social media exploded with the call for sending Afghan Refugees from Sindh back after the alleged killing of young man Billal Kaka by Afghan hotel owners in Hyderabad, Pakistan. Later on, angry men from both sides posted threatening videos. The isolated closure of the business of Afghans was countered by harassing of Sindh labourers and travellers by Afghans in Karachi and Baluchistan according to social media.
The leadership of Pashtoon and Sindhi nationalists as well as spokesmen of the Sindh government showed sagacity by an appeal for calm and restraint. The Sindh nationalist parties’ leadership were vocal enough to explain the difference between Pashtuns from KP and other areas of Pakistan living in Sindh for a long time and Afghan refugees who flocked Karachi and infiltrated in length and breadth of Sindh province. The Sindhi political leaders argue that the former are sons of the soil and earn their livelihood from legitimate means and live in the province peacefully but the latter is allegedly involved in criminal activities, including selling weapons and drugs. According to Mr Ayaz Latif Palejo, the majority of the Afghan refugees run tea shops, hotels and other small businesses in disguise but they keep piles of weapons loaded and they respond during a petty dispute with a weapon
There were also posts on social media showing that deceased Bilall Kaka has a criminal record and he allegedly started threshing the hotel owner when the latter demanded payment of food bills from the former. Suppose the above allegation has weight then still the killing of Kaka cannot be justified or condoned because as he was alone, the group comprising hotel owner and staff might have overcome him physically and handed him over to the police.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.