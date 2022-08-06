News Desk

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday made a big revelation as ECP has added 115,100 voters who were ‘shown dead’ to the voters’ list after going through the confirmation process.

According to public documents, 115,100 voters were added to the list of dead people due to a mistake in typing, but after re-verification, the voters have been inducted into the electoral lists.

ECP has directed all the field offices to assure the publication of the voters’ list after verification on August 25.

