Imran Khan condemn Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn Israel attacks in Gaza and said that Israeli forces again launched air strikes against besieged Palestinians, including children in Gaza, violating all international laws.

“Israel is trying to use its massive [military] power to subjugate the Palestinian [people] & eliminate those who stand up for their rights & for end to Israeli occupation,” he said.

Former PM Imran Khan added that they stand with the brave Palestinian people and ask world powers to break their silence and act against Israeli atrocities committed on the Palestinian people.

“Peace can only come through a viable two-state solution,” Khan reiterated.