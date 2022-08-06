Our Staff Reporter

KPCTA, Sports directorate observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Peshawar-A ceremony was arranged by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) along with the Directorate of Sports at Peshawar Sports Complex to observe Youm-e-Istehsal against Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people.
On 5th of August 2019, the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.
The participants of the walk tied black bands on their arms and carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. One minute of silence was observed and the participants carried banners with anti-Indian slogans. The staff of KPCTA, Tourism Police, Sports Department and students from different schools participated in the walk.
KPCTA Director General Abid Wazir and DG Sports Khalid Khan, while addressing the rally said that every Pakistani child is standing with Kashmiris and the time is not far when occupied Kashmir will be free from Indian oppression. He said that India has stolen the identity of Kashmiris three years ago and took down their flag and imposed the world’s longest curfew in occupied Kashmir.

