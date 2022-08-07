Our Staff Reporter

Polling on four NA seats in KP to be held on Sept 25: ECP

Nomination papers to be submitted from Aug 10 to Aug 13

PESHAWAR   –   Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday announced election for the vacant seats of four National Assembly seats from the province that polling would be held on September 25, 2022.

The constituencies included NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kuram. According to the election schedule, the returning officers issued a public notice that nomination papers would be submitted from August 10 to August 13.

The names of the candidates would be published on 14 August and the nomination papers will be scrutinised till August 17. Appeals against acceptance or rejection of documents by the returning officers would be submitted till August 20 and the tribunal will decide on these appeals by August 25.

The revised list of candidates would be released on August 26 and candidates will be able to withdraw their papers by August 27.

The election symbols would be allotted to candidates on August 29. Returning Officer (Provincial Election Commissioner) has fixed the date of August 13 for PTI’s preferred list of candidates for women’s reserved seat.

It is worth mentioning here that the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs out of a total 131. It is to be recalled the PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

1 of 10,227

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More