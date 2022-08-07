Property tax rise

I am a retired salaried citizen in my mid-70s, who paid taxes all his life, now living on a meagre pension from a semi-autonomous corporation, residing in a 500 square yards house in Z Block DHA Lahore Phase 3 since 1996. All over the world senior citizens, especially tax payers and tax filers, are provided welfare by the state.

Pension given by semi-autonomous is not enough to make both ends meet, unlike those working in the government, both civil and uniformed, and is a fraction paid to them. It is expected of residential housing societies created for the welfare of few, not to become party burdening others. The DC Rate has been raised by 20% while the property tax was raised by almost 400%.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.

