IHC takes up PTI’s petition against FIA for probing its staffers

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for carrying out action against the staffers of party’s secretariat in connection with the prohibited funding case on August 10.

A single bench of IHC comprising the Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition wherein the court had already issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after hearing the petition filed by the PTI counsel, who is representing the PTI central secretariat employees.

In the petition, they adopted the stance that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked for action against the PTI secretariat employees in his press conference and the FIA served notices to the staffers late last Thursday night via Whatsapp.

The petitioners stated that the FIA notices were ‘malicious’ and that the federal institution should be stopped from harassing the PTI workers. Their lawyer requested the high court to declare the FIA notices null and void.

In the meanwhile, the PTI has also moved the IHC against the issuance of schedule of by-elections by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in nine constituencies of the National Assembly.

PTI lawyer stated in the petition that a petition is currently pending before the high court against the acceptance of nine PTI leaders’ resignations in a phased manner and the court heard the said petition on August 4 and issued notices to the respondents.

He added that the schedule was issued despite the ECP being aware of the notice issued by the IHC. Therefore, he requested the court to suspend the ECP’s schedule issued on August 5. The party further requested the court to suspend the election schedule till the final disposal of the petition for de-notification of all the 123 MNAs who tendered resignations en- masse.

After preliminary hearing, the IHC issued notices to the respondents in the petition.

In the petition, the PTI cited NA speaker, ECP, the Cabinet Division secretary and former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri as respondents.

It contended that after the regime change, the PTI leadership decided to tender resignation from the National Assembly since it was seeking a fresh mandate from the people of Pakistan. In pursuant to the decision of a meeting of the parliamentary party held in Parliament House on April 11, 2022, as many as 123 MNAs tendered resignations before the NA deputy speaker who accepted all of them forthwith, it argued.

However, the petition said that incumbent NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf withheld the resignations and did not forward it to the ECP on the pretext of “so-called verification of the resignation”.

It stated that after the lapse of around three and half months, the NA speaker approved resignations of only 11 of the 123 MNAs and forwarded the same to the ECP that subsequently de-notified them.

As per the ECP’s schedule, the by-polls in the constituencies will be held on September 25.

PTI further pleads court against issuance of by-elections schedule by ECP in nine NA constituencies