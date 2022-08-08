News Desk

Pakistan strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers: FO

Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned the storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli occupying forces.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said, “This provocative action has blatantly violated the sanctity of the Qibla-e-Awal and hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.”

“Such incidents are flagrant violations of international law, international norms, and practices. Any attempt to change the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque must stop. Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli aggression and violations, which continue to fuel violence, tension and instability in the region.”

“For a lasting and just solution of the Palestinian issue, Pakistan renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he added.

