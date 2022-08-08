News Desk

PPP didn’t fulfill promise on local bodies act: MQM

The coordination committee of MQM-Pakistan has said that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has not fulfilled its promise regarding the Sindh Local Government Act and appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to play role in fulfilling the promise made by the party.

A meeting of the MQM-Pakistan coordination committee was held in Bahadurabad under the chairmanship of Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

During the meeting, the committee members said that the PPP had promised to prepare the Sindh Local Government Act in accordance with the article according to the decision of the Supreme Court.

Whereas, contrary to the decision of the Supreme Court, the constituencies in Sindh were done by the provincial government instead of the Election Commission.

The meeting said that the MQM has always worked to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas of Sindh.

The committee also demanded compensation for the loss of life and property caused by the recent rains and floods.

