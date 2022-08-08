Agencies

Three injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA    –   At least three people including a policeman were injured in a remote-controlled blast that occurred in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji area on Sunday. According to police, the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle parked near Hazar Ganji market. The blast also caused damage to nearby shops and parked vehicles, said police. Meanwhile, rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta. On getting information, a contingent of security forces also reached the area and cordoned it off to collect evidence. In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the attack and prayed for early recovery of the injured. The chief minister also directed authorities concerned to tighten security in the provincial capital. In a similar type of incident reported from Quetta on Friday, a man was killed and 14 others, including two children, were injured in a grenade attack targeting roadside stalls selling national flags.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Lahore

Ch Pervaiz orders start of work on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road, Expressway projects

National

Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

National

Sheikh Rasheed predicts promotions, appointments & demotions in August

National

PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

1 of 9,720

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More